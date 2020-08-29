State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.20% of Associated Banc worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $100,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASB. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.