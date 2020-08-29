State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,372 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,811,000 after acquiring an additional 191,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,391 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,843,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,771,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,524,510.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,737 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,326.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,276,146 shares of company stock worth $417,743,317 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $74.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

