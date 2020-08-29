Virtu Financial LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,660 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HMY shares. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of HMY opened at $6.48 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

