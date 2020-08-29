Eric Thomas Lipar Sells 1,733 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $207,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,500,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 100 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $12,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $113.58 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $123.94. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

