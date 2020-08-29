Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $600.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

