Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $369,000 in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vince Berta acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

