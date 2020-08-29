Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.49 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

