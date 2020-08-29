Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $331,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,864,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,285,000 after acquiring an additional 686,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 527.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 605,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 717,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,183,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

