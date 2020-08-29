Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,085 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $2,473,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. Kura Oncology Inc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,857 shares of company stock worth $2,833,247. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

