Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells $662,248.80 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $662,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Christine Flores sold 36,480 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,269,868.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,314,594.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Christine Flores sold 7,484 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $178,194.04.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $139,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Christine Flores sold 21,264 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $434,423.52.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,691.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 996,160 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after buying an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

