Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.81.

BILI opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 175.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,433,000 after buying an additional 3,294,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,870 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $37,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $55,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

