Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.99. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

