Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Amerisafe by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amerisafe by 92.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after buying an additional 170,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Amerisafe by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Amerisafe by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.37. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

