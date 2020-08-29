Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Cordy Oilfield Services Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

Latest News

