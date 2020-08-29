State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.98 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 512.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $66.64 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.