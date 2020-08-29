State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 23,149 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after buying an additional 1,886,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,985,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 156.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 295,486 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $11,671,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $10,167,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,196 shares of company stock worth $10,512,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRCY opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.