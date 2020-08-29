Damara Gold (CVE:DMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Damara Gold Corp (CVE:DMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $658,000.00 and a PE ratio of -35.00.

About Damara Gold (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It owns a 60% interest in the Damara gold and tin project comprising 2 prospecting licenses located in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Damara Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Damara Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cordy Oilfield Services Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01
Cordy Oilfield Services Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.98 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.98 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 23,149 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 23,149 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc
Tinka Resources Sets New 12-Month High at $0.24
Tinka Resources Sets New 12-Month High at $0.24
Damara Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09
Damara Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09
Horizonte Minerals Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20
Horizonte Minerals Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report