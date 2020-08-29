Damara Gold (CVE:DMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

Damara Gold Corp (CVE:DMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $658,000.00 and a PE ratio of -35.00.

About Damara Gold (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It owns a 60% interest in the Damara gold and tin project comprising 2 prospecting licenses located in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp.

