Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 221403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $101.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 43.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

