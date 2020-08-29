Analysts Anticipate Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will report earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Azul reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 198.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

AZUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE AZUL opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Azul by 301.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

