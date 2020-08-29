$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

