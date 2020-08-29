Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $1,487.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,487.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCXLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hiscox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investec raised Hiscox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.