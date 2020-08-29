Brokerages Set Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target at $10.35

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.35.

SQNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE SQNS opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

