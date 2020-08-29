KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

KNYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

