Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

MONRF opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

