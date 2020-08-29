Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

MONRF opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 23,149 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 23,149 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc
Tinka Resources Sets New 12-Month High at $0.24
Tinka Resources Sets New 12-Month High at $0.24
Damara Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09
Damara Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09
Horizonte Minerals Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20
Horizonte Minerals Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20
Analysts Anticipate Azul SA Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Azul SA Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share
$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies This Quarter
$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report