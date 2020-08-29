OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

PROSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get OTCMKTS:PROSY alerts:

PROSY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $21.16.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.