State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 717 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Integra Lifesciences worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $355,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,475 shares of company stock worth $29,534,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

