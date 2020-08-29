State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $93,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6,922.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,118 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $824,794.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,876,125.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,085,159.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,182 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

ICUI opened at $196.30 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.52.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

