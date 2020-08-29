State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.96 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

