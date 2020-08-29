Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

