State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 114,963 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 234.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,963 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,024 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 231.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 916,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 640,349 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,863,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 336.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 757,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 584,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $31.68 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.