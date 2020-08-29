State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 25,513 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 557,188 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,673,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,770,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 317,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $28,136,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $132,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $446,324.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,374. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

NYSE:HAE opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.