State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,726 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $923,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.73. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.