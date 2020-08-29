PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of PVH worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of PVH opened at $57.24 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

