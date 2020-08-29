State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBGS stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.