State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 628 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FOX by 158.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 23.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 17.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.92 on Friday. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 229,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,965.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

