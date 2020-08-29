State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,518 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 559,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 285,375 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 70,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

