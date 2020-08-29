Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

