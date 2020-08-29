State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,764 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 30,491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Tapestry worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 256.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 366.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 165.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,253 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

