Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $79.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

