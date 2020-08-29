Keybank National Association OH Purchases 115 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,657,000 after acquiring an additional 95,627 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,873,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after acquiring an additional 626,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $270,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,430,637. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.