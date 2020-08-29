State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,074,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,535. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

NXST opened at $98.82 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.