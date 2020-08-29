Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 67,115 Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,070,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 681,932 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 219,529 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 269,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 130,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

