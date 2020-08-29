Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,601 Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 506,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 243.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 92.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 136,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celestica by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. Celestica Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

