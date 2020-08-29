State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,080 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Timken worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Timken by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 452,352 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,533,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Timken by 1,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 201,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 432,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 170,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

NYSE TKR opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $378,193.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,084.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,067 shares of company stock worth $6,336,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

