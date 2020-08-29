13,366 Shares in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $44,118.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 in the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

RRR stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

