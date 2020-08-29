EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFGSY. Societe Generale lowered EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EIFFAGE SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get EIFFAGE SA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.