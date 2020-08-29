SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $198.81.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. Research analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

