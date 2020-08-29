Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNGF. CIBC lowered their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.36.

TCNGF stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Tricon Capital Group has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

