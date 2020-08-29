GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.30 million, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.90. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,207.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 29.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares during the period. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

