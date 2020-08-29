Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $274,545.36 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $274,545.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after buying an additional 189,460 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.